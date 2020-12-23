In regard to those people who object to wearing masks as infringing on their freedom, they should consider these words from the late, great Peter Marshal: “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” It is obvious that what is right is to not endanger the health of others through one’s selfishness or carelessness. And as proven by COVID statistics in the contrast between Idaho County where masks are not required (954 cases) and Valley County where masks have been required for months (373), wearing masks do a great deal in preventing infections.
Please, folks, do what is right, be considerate and mask up!
Dixie Johnson
Grangeville
