After the failure of the Mountain View School District levy last year, the school board voted to remove dependent health care benefit from school staff. (Most school districts in Idaho and elsewhere routinely offer this benefit.) This was done only weeks before the new school year began. I have no doubt that the large number of experienced and respected teachers who left the district in response has negatively affected the students’ education. (Some of the new hires show promise and have been a good addition.)
The Mountain View School board of trustees is elected to represent the people in the district and hired Superintendent Fiske to oversee the district. He developed the $4.1 million levy amount as a level to adequately run the district based on a variety of factors. At the Jan. 18 school board meeting, all five board members acknowledged the need to run a levy with amounts ranging from $2.1 million-4.1 million. They compromised on the $3.1 million at a later meeting.
This levy is not about whether to offer health insurance, it is about filling the huge gap of 30 percent of the district’s budget not funded by the Idaho state legislature. The legislature chooses to fund Idaho public schools at the lowest levels in the United States. In the current school year, the district is making up the shortfall by spending close to $4 million of the SRS funds planned for maintenance of our districts 50- to 60-year-old buildings. Last year when COVID measures led to layoffs and economic uncertainty, our surrounding communities voted in favor of school levies, in favor of children’s education.
Let’s face it, most people are reluctant to tax themselves even for a good reason. I personally don’t have children in the schools, but I value education. For me the question is “Do you want the children of Grangeville, Kooskia, Elk City and surrounding areas to have a chance to get a decent education or not?” If you care about our communities’ children and their future you will vote yes.
Norma Staaf
Harpster
