With all of the emotions raging about the wild mob attacking the capital building, it should not be forgotten about the disclosed recording of the president two days before where he pressures Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to “find 11,780 votes,” to tip the election Trump’s way. When Trump says to “find” the votes, he is really asking Raffensperger to “falsify” the Georgia state election. If you or I would do such a criminal thing, we would soon be behind bars, as we should be.
Many Republican politicians are now angered that this recording was made public. It doesn’t bother those brainwashed Republicans at all that President Trump greatly abused his power by trying to intimidate and bully a state official to rig an election in his favor.
If there had not been a recording made public, should Raffensperger publicly accuse Trump of pressuring him to change Georgia’s vote count, Trump would, of course, deny the accusation, and it would be Raffensperger’s undocumented word against the President’s lying word – which, of course, would be believed by the ordinary Trump Republican. But thanks to audio recordings, Trump can’t deny his earlier, pornographic, Access Hollywood remarks, or his recent attempt to intimidate Raffensperger to falsify the Georgia election.
When that pressuring, coercing recording was made public on Jan. 4th, “that was the time” for decent, God-fearing Republicans to break with this tyrannical president whose moral compass is so far out of whack.
By the way, I’m not a Democrat.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
(1) comment
You can say you are not a Democrat, but, it is a hard sale. Go cry in your Wheaties.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.