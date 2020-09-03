“Never say ‘Never!’” That’s what Don Kissinger told graduating seniors at Grangeville High School decades ago. An alumnus of GHS, Don understood urges to grab diplomas, pack suitcases, and race off to—well—any place other than their hometown.
Don knew that urge, and told the graduating seniors, proud parents, and well-wishers that after his own graduation he had told himself, “I will never come back to this town!” He eventually did come back to Grangeville. Don and his first wife—the late Jane (Heron) Kissinger—taught for decades in Mountain View School District—and raised their sons and daughter here. They contributed to their community and church in countless ways. Even a brief, incomplete list of Don’s contributions shows his commitment:
- Besides teaching, Don coached. He was the key figure in bringing high school wrestling to North Central Idaho. He mentored cadres of grapplers to state competition and championships—and helped coach football.
- As a GHS science teacher, Don trained future scientific engineers, and modeled teaching for future educators in other disciplines.
- In the summertime, he led brush-piling/trail maintenance crews in area forests.
- As an active churchman at Grangeville’s Trinity Lutheran Church, Don has served in multiple offices many years: Treasurer—at least as far back as 2002—as his photograph in TLC’s 100-year anniversary photo-album verifies.
- Don has shared TLC elder responsibilities, distributed Communion; served as scripture reader in worship; participated in TLC’s adult Bible study and men’s Bible study; and has helped guide the current pastor call committee.
- Don remains TLC’s trusted treasurer.
- Out of thankfulness to Christ, Don has been a real encouragement to many people, including me. God grant him long life and continued joy until he personally hears Christ say: “Well done thou good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23).
For any young person eager to leave Grangeville, wanting to never see Grangeville except in a rear view mirror, the lesson of Don Kissinger’s Christ-centered life—a life of gratitude invested in his church, family, school, and community—remains abundantly clear: “Never say ‘Never!’”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
