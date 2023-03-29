People who claim that if obscene material were in the school, the school would remove it, are misguided. According to the current Idaho Statute, schools are exempt from prosecution. The school admits it is there, but clings to the false narrative of free speech – since it is available by alternative avenues, there is no violation – yet they have fired employees who have spoken out against them. Hypocrites!
I spent 16 years in the classroom and this insanity was not an issue, but if it were, my silence would be compliance. I could not have served two masters for fear of termination. How did Jesus respond to the teachers of His time? He was not concerned with how many people He could convert by tolerating evil doers but confronted them with the Truth. Some followed Him, others crucified Him. Matt. 5:10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Eph. 5:11-12 Have nothing to do with evil, but rather expose it. For it is shameful even to speak of what they do in secret. They don’t even try to hide it, because like a spoiled child, no one has taught them right from wrong by correcting their behavior. Rom. 1:28 So God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. James 3:1 Not many of you should become teachers in the church, for they will be judged by God more strictly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.