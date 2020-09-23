I wish to say “thank you” to Shelley Dumas for her Sept. 16 letter to the Free Press. Her thank you to the Republican committee for their efforts regarding the billboard of support for local law enforcement struck just the right notes: gracious and apolitical. I agree with her wholeheartedly that many outside that political party are supportive and respectful, and I’m sure that the officers recognize that, too. Thank you, Shelley.
Jeff Kutner, however, started his letter by saying that he “didn’t read too much into the billboard,” yet belies his own words by politicizing the simple statement of support by attacking the party involved. How unfortunate and unnecessary: that makes the genuine effort of local citizens—who happen to be Republican—subject to his negative personal attacks. Sir, in a perfect world (or, “in a more perfect union”), perhaps every party, Democrat, Green, Independent, Toasted Oaties, et al, could have been involved in the effort and expense. It didn’t happen that way: a simple “thank you, and I, too, support law enforcement” would have been graceful…don’t go looking for offense where none is intended, and life would be kinder and more civil.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
