We all realize that the levy only pays for about 30 percent of the total needed budget for the four schools in MVSD 244. So that’s about a third of the costs. Last year, when the levy failed, over 30 dedicated experienced instructors left. That along with other cuts was devastating. Classroom crowding, lack of services and required personnel, as well as total elimination of benefits for educators.... Obviously that cannot be sustained.
Whether one agrees with how school funding is issued or not, punishing the kids, the teachers, the school and the community is not a thoughtful approach. One must realize that there is a reason why one board member almost always votes and campaigns against education. He says that’s not true, that he would advocate for a less amount. Please don’t be fooled again. His best interests are his focus and all that counts.... Educate yourself and you will understand. Don’t let deception and misleading rhetoric wrongly influence you. Don’t be a Smith sheep. There are a bunch of really smart people on the school board who don’t fall for it. Be smart, too.
I challenge all those who vote against education to stand by their vote and greet students and teachers at the front steps of each school, look in their eyes and explain truthfully why you voted against education, teachers, school, and the kids.
Steve Munson
Grangeville
