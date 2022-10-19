When America was young, God blessed our country. The constitution was one of many blessings that made America the greatest nation in history. The Bible prophesies these blessings would be removed in our day due to iniquity and our rejection of Christ. The Bible also states there will be great tribulation in these end times (Matthew 24:21).

This world is on a downhill plunge to destruction. The trend toward lawlessness is deadly. Hurricane Ian was not caused by global warming as the media would have you believe. America’s problems are spiritual. Our time is very limited. Heed God’s warning and accept His offer of protection. He loves us, we are not alone. Those who repent, and understand God‘s truth will be saved, protected, and blessed for their obedience.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments