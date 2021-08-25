I am writing this to you to ask you to not censure or otherwise punish Rep. Priscilla Giddings for having shared on Facebook a link to an article that contained a “victim’s” name which she was not aware would cause any harm. (Note that a “victim” is not created by an allegation.)
Free speech is our first amendment protected by the Bill of Rights. It is right up there with my right to ask for a redress of grievances from you.
It is obvious that the persecution of Priscilla is politically motivated and has no substance in fact. She has been courageous in upholding our constitutional rights and in attempting to curb the massive growth in Idaho’s state government reach and power.
The current level of corruption in our state is horrendous and growing. Governor Little, who has clearly violated his limited powers granted by our constitution, has spat in the face of the legislature, refusing to call you into session to give him feedback from the people on his decisions to accept federal bribes and commence with unnecessary lockdowns and emergency declarations that have resulted in financial injury and even in the death of some of our citizens. Just because this is happening in almost every state (due to bribes I am sure) doesn’t make it right.
You guys should be impeaching the real criminal and not persecuting Giddings for such a phony crime as to declare a true fact indirectly via a published article.
Please be aware, we are watching you. The backlash of an awakened public can push your careers to the side and leave you in a desert of shame.
Please stand up for truth, freedom and justice — not for political correctness and censorship.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
