Regarding an “immigrant invasion,” one needs to stop believing MSM (Fox, MSNBC, etc.) and realize the fallacy of “white replacement”. There are many reasons why fewer whites are in America today than in years past. Taken together, demographic change, white fertility declining faster than Latina fertility, rising death rates, and economic decline can take their toll and create fertile ground for scapegoating immigrants and Latinos. If you want a large proportion of whites in America, encourage white women to want more kids.
A few days ago, I picked up a 2021 library book. Titled, “A Field Guide To White Supremacy,” about white supremacy brought to us through legislation and Supreme Court decisions in our nation’s past. We have had laws since 1790 (and before) restricting and eliminating rights white Americans took for granted. Those being restricted were and are Chinese, Blacks, Native Americans, Muslims, Mexicans and other Latinos, Japanese, and Jews, (and even a few whites for a time, such as Russians, Irish, and Poles). Instead of trying to hide our racist past, why not be transparent like we say our government should be? I see nothing wrong with teaching what some call “critical race theory,” and I’m not a democrat.
For years, as a dedicated conspiracist, I voted against all school levies, but no more, and I’m a low-income senior with property. If we put education on the back burner, we will see poorly educated kids coming out of our schools, and after some time passes, we will see China, with better-educated children and youth, surpass the U.S. as the world’s number one economy. And then Chinese might be taught as the world’s second language as English is now. Do we Americans want that?
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
