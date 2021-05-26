Priscilla,
If you victim blame an alleged rape victim while clutching a legislative pen in one claw and a Bible in the other — prior to determination by law enforcement in a case ongoing — and by doing so anger someone to the point they visit physical violence upon you, you would be to blame. Correct?
Von Ehlinger’s admitted actions with intern Jane Doe, regardless of the alleged rape, were deemed rightly unbecoming of a representative by fellow representatives. He opted not to face the consequences by his peers and resigned.
The findings of a rape investigation aside, accountability for von Ehlinger’s incongruous acts against his station, and your transgressions — overstepping your political position and your own ideological sanctimony to dangerously and disrespectfully expose and judge a putative victim publicly before investigative closure — apparently must be undertaken by the public. We will not appear ignorant, lawless and vile through your misrepresentation.
Do not run for lieutenant governor.
Resign from your current office. Unclench your filthy, gnarled talons from the branches of our tree, and fly away.
Shoo. Be gone, Priscilla.
Benjamin McLean
Grangeville
