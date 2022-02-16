During the recent road closure, the Baptist Church, with support from the community and Catholic Church, provided temporary shelter to about 30 stranded travelers. I have recently met with both churches to discuss emergency plans for our fine community. While Pastor Dan Coburn explained that the community was more than supportive, it was identified that the only thing missing was perhaps cots, or air mattresses, for folks to sleep on.
I am checking through assorted surplus property listings; however, the leadership at both churches recommended a simple solution... ask folks to help.
If you have a cot you no longer use or an air mattress that is no longer needed (and doesn’t leak), consider donating it for this need. The items would be stored at Cottonwood City Hall and be loaned out to whichever facility is the hospitality shelter in the event this need comes up again, then returned to storage.
Pretty simple, you would be getting rid of something you don’t need and helping others at the same time! If you feel you would like to donate, contact either Pastor Coburn at Emmanuel Baptist Church or Father Paul Wander at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or Chief Cochran at Cottonwood City Hall.
Thank you for your assistance, and please know it is appreciated.
Terry Cochran
chief, Cottonwood Police Department
