Scam warning concerning medical services and insurance. Study the law and medicine to get the full dollar benefit of your mandated health insurance contract. Check every bill, demand an itemized bill for every visit, check every Explanation of Benefits (EOB). Double-check them. Be ready to request rebilling, recoding, file appeals and listen to the uncaring tone of medical billing “professionals” who will blame you for billing issues. Plan to spend hours on the phone, on the internet, and reading policies. Plan to hear inaccurate falsehoods, aimed to get you to give up. The medical community doesn’t care about your wallet and the insurance industry only cares about their corporate wallet. If the insurance company can avoid paying one dollar of each bill for each of their customers/hostages they increase their profits by millions. I recently found almost $200 in incorrect charges that the hospital clinic agreed to rebill.
Under Obama’s socialized medicine program, I am required to pay $650/person/month (plus property tax) out of my pocket without any subsidy or be fined by the IRS. The good news is supposed to be that preventative medicine is included in that monthly premium. People are to get “free” annual “wellness” exams including tests for high cholesterol, diabetes, colon cancer, and other age-appropriate, specific tests for adults, women and children (no category for men or prostate cancer).
