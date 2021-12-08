If one drives through a stop sign and gets pulled over, is given a ticket and says, “but I didn’t see the stop sign”, “I didn’t know I had to stop” or “but I did no harm to anyone”, the cop will tell you “Ignorance of the law is no excuse” and give you the ticket.
If someone like say Joe Biden or Governor Little decides to issue an emergency decree/law/mandate beyond the limits of the constitution and clearly shows he is not pursuing constitutional means to his ends, what happens to him? Years pass and the courts find that his mandate was unconstitutional… yet these guys continue in office as if nothing has happened and are punished in no discernible way.
This kind of unaccountability happens in Congress as well. Some rep can pass legislation that say, steals from a public trust fund such as Social Security or say, bribes all the governors to issue mandates by offering billions of dollars (printed out of nothing) to any state that issues an emergency, or say, passes clearly unconstitutional legislation based on irrational fear set up by say, a false flag operation (911/The Patriot Act), what happens to that rep? Nothing.
This is the glaring double standard everyone can see that makes criminals out of ordinary citizens doing no harm to anyone while giving a pass to officials that cause massive damage to the very people they are sworn to serve.
Are we ready to do something?
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
