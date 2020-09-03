This is in response to a letter in last week’s Free Press calling for all Grangeville parents and concerned citizens to unite and protect our teachers and insist that this school board be replaced. You left out the parents and citizens of Kooskia and Elk City, or do they not count? There was much talk about respect, honesty and trust. You are aware this works both ways? Clearly you missed the couple of board meetings where these educators came to these meetings with only one goal in mind: to humiliate, discredit and attempt to embarrass our school board members. What about the meetings where, if any of the patrons in attendance happened to comment against the levy, they were immediately silenced by our respectable educators shouting them down?
You mentioned THEC, FMCS and NLRA; however, you failed to mention that in the spring of 2020 the patrons of MVSD voted against the $4 million levy. 64 percent of the patrons in this district said no to this levy. We were not voting against our kids or our teachers. We were sending a message to this school district it was time to buckle down and make some serious cuts, eliminate wasteful spending and learn to function within their allotted budget like all the rest of us manage to do.
At levy time you see all kinds of posters stating, “save the kids.” Now these same educators are ready to throw these same kids under the bus, stating extracurricular activities should be cut before any other cuts. Extracurricular activities teach our kids teamwork, respect, honesty and how to deal with adversity. These activities also require that students maintain a higher GPA. Many of our kids count on these activities for scholarship opportunities to further their education.
These school board trustees all volunteer their time and do so because they truly care for our kids, our schools and our teachers. They are doing their best to please everyone and still trying to balance the budget. Unfortunately, drastic cuts need to be made and these trustees are doing the best they can with what they have to work with.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
