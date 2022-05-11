The MVSD board meeting on May 5, and, for that matter, the majority of meetings run by Board Chair Dunn, was an absolute disaster! Between Dunn not following district policies 5100 and 5220 regarding district personnel and choosing to follow board policy regarding Parliamentary Procedure (PP) only when he deems fit, it was obvious Dunn needs to step down as chair. Dunn’s actions have shown MVSD patrons he has no intent to educate himself on the responsibilities of a board chair. He isn’t willing to abide by board policy when setting agendas or conducting the business of board meetings unless there is a benefit for his personal agenda – run the district as he sees fit!
During the discussion of Smith’s motion regarding the 4-day school week agenda topics, Edwards read PP regarding the reversal of decisions that have been made and the timeline attached to such decisions, only to be told by Dunn that “in regards to her PP point, it would be considered at a later time”! Smith’s motion was in violation of this procedure. Dunn said Smith’s motion will consider everything on the table, including a possible reversal of the decision!
When asking for a vote on Smith’s motion, Dunn never clarified said motion with the clerk, instead asking Smith to restate his motion. Nor did he refer Kaschmitter’s amendment to Smith’s motion for consideration. Dunn refuses to follow PP as to who speaks first after a motion receives a second. In responding to Edwards at a previous meeting when she questioned him on that procedure, he stated he “does it how he wants to”! He refuses to follow District Policy, thus violating the Board’s Code of Ethics!
Wake up, Zone 5! Is this the type of controlling and manipulative leadership you want representing your zone and district? After watching this fiasco of Dunn as board chair it is obvious that zone 5’s trustee needs to remove himself as chair! In my opinion, he should resign!
Katrena Hauger
Grangeville
Thank the Lord, you, Katrena, lost the election. Do you realize how bitter you sound?
