I believe we have an opportunity to bring some diversity to our school board in this coming election. The school board is designed to be a liaison, a select few, who would champion and hold dear the views of the community. Each one should bring to the table the views of the constituents of their zone. With the current issues of pornography and communism/socialism invading our schools through the books being supplied, we need to take a close look at current practices regarding school book and school library book selection.
In my opinion, Larry Dunn would do an excellent job in this. As a former Marine and retired law enforcement officer with plenty of life experience, Larry would bring that experience and his conservative values to bear. A trustee needs to be trusted, and there are just a few whom I would trust in this vital role. We see the damage done throughout our nation by school boards that do not listen to the people and even try to shut their own constituents up or avoid them altogether. It is time to change things on our own school board, get some fresh minds and hearts in the mix, and maybe bring solutions to the issues of the past years.
My vote will be for Larry Dunn.
Ken Lefsaker
Grangeville
