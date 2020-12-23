Lately there has been an increase in disregard for covid guidelines... from the government officials who make them.
On Nov. 6, the governor of California ate with 11 other people at The French Laundry restaurant. Apparently, no one in the group wore masks or social distanced, yet according to the California Department of Public Health: “People in California must wear face coverings when they are...In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.”
The very next day, the mayor of San Francisco dined at the same restaurant with a group of seven others. This may not have violated any rules in Yountville at the time, but it seems it would have violated at least one or more rule which the mayor had herself imposed on her own city. (later, on Nov. 10, the mayor ordered the suspension of all indoor dining in San Francisco).
A church in San Jose is facing $350,000 in fines for exceeding the arbitrary seating limit placed on it by the county... the mayor of San Jose also committed a violation. But it must be okay, because, well, he said he would, “commit to do better”.
If covid is the sort of threat these leaders make it out to be, then they must removed from office because, playing by their own rules, we can’t afford leaders who make these mistakes. If covid is not the threat these same officials say it is, then either they have been duped, or they are liars, abusing the powers granted them to harass the people. In any case, it seems some of us must find new leaders.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.