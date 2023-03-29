Grangeville Eagles #539 are proud to be a member of a great community. The weekend of March 17 was packed full of charity and benefit functions. This community stepped up and supported them all. The Eagles St. Patrick’s Dinner raised money to support our efforts to update the Lodge. The Dessert Auction raised money for the joint effort of the Eagles and Border Days Committee to provide local support for cancer. The Border Days Pink Day collections, along with Eagles raffles and other fundraising activities, allow us to purchase Visa Gift cards to help our community friends with extra cancer expenses. The program began in 2016; to date, we have issued 48 cards for a total of $5,150. The gracious help of the Border Days Royalty, Macy and Elli, was greatly appreciated.
The Eagles are currently sponsoring a project to purchase AEDs for the community. A $500 grant was awarded to the Idaho County Courthouse. The Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center also received a $500 grant and, along with the proceeds of the Eagles AED project, was able to purchase an AED for the center. Efforts are now underway to purchase two AEDs for the Big Canyon Fire District.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.