Wow! Time flies, and school is about to start! So now might be a good time to consider the opportunity a school year represents for the young person involved! For age brings subtle wisdom that school represents opportunity! We older folks long ago learned that education, work experience, and the willingness to learn and work hard are vital ingredients in making a living and getting ahead. So, you see school is not just a matter of learning math, history, or grammar! Really, it is an opportunity to establish habits of learning and working hard, to build a reputation, important when times and competition get tough!

Teachers and counselors are frequently asked questions about a student seeking a job or scholarship. The questions are like “Is the person honest? Responsible? Can he/she be counted on coming to work on time, and is there regularity? Can the person follow directions?

