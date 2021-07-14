I recently presented at the U of I Video Law Symposium. The audience appeared shocked to learn that IDOC’s most problematic inmates are being released back into their communities without programming or supervision. This after compounding their defects with extended periods of isolation. One must simply watch as I unravel while speaking before a small nationwide audience to understand the effects our correctional deficiencies place on one’s being — effects that, left unaddressed, pose significant danger to your local community. The video is available; I’m the second speaker:
@ youtube.com/watch/v=7;405T55jAc or bookofirving82431.com.
Patrick Irving, 82431
IMSI
Boise
