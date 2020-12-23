After the long march to oust President Trump, the latest battle ended with a Hail Mary of systemic fraud and a stolen election.
The Democratic Party stands exposed as the only suspect in the now snowballing election scandal, like a bank robber caught with a gun in one hand and the money in the other.
Where are the Republicans? Have they run up the white flag in the face of terrifying liberal publicity, retreating under fire from opinion page sniper attacks?
Have our Republican senators joined the surrender caucus in appeasement of Democratic threats to burn at the stake all who merely question the ballots of long dead voters, ballot stuffing caught on video and voting tabulator “glitches” that only favor Democratic Party candidates in the dead of night?
Expect the screams to intensify as liberals discover that stealing elections might be the final straw before the pale flame of Marxism finally flickers out and the Democratic Party is given the final shove down the same path as the Whig and the Bull Moose.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.