Laura Smith, representing Syringa Hospital (Free Press , Nov. 18) advocates continued widespread use of masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 due to its alarming spread. If the masks are effective, why the alarming increase in cases?
The truth is that masks are not effective! This is known information. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not consider cloth masks PPE (personal protective equipment). Its website states that masks “will not protect the wearer against airborne transmissible infectious agents.” Why is the hospital, media and government telling us the opposite?
Laura goes on to cite several reasons for complying with wearing masks, all of which are poor excuses given that mask wearing is not effective. Her last reason, number 8, takes the cake with “to embrace the new normal.”
This constant reciting of the number of new cases and deaths does only one thing — instill fear and compliance. New cases are determined by the PCR test. This test was developed 40 years ago and was not designed to detect viruses. Then why use it? Here is why. The test sample is “cycled,” that is doubled. Each “cycle” magnifies the sample. Dr. Fauchi said that any PCR test cycled 35 or more times is of no value, as the sample becomes so polluted with artifacts (basically background noise). Lowering the number of cycles leads to more false negatives and increasing the cycles leads to more false positives. So, any desired results can be obtained by just adjusting the number of cycles.
In addition, hospitals are being paid thousands for each “Covid” diagnosis and many more thousands for listing “Covid” as cause of death. Nondisclosure of this conflict of interest is criminal.
Who else benefits from all of these lies and unnecessary mandates? Billionaires of the world have seen a 27 percent increase in their net worth since this all started. Big-Box and Mega online businesses, with low-interest loans from the government, have been able to step in and take over market share of all the small businesses who have been closed or shut down.
Embrace the new normal? I don’t think so.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.