Due to the MVSD 244 budget shortfall, cuts were made across the board with everyone feeling the pinch, no more so than our teachers with regard to health insurance. Increased revenue is the key to resolving this issue and a good place to start would be with the Central Idaho Land Exchange.
In spite of a well-coordinated disinformation campaign by outside environmental interests stating to the contrary, this proposal is a win for Idaho County. It would deed 38,000 acres of Western Pacific Timber land to the U.S. Forest Service with no acreage received by WPT in return. Read that again...no acreage received in return. The USFS would then deed select federal lands to the Idaho Department of Lands. This land exchange would bring federal forestland into Public School Endowment ownership, and the lands would be managed by the state for timber harvest and remain open for recreation.
As a community we need to start thinking outside of the box and embracing solutions like this one rather than relying on unsustainable annual levies and hit-and-miss federal handouts. Our schools and teachers deserve as much. Go to https://www.idl.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/116/real-estate/central-id/central-id-lex_fact-sheet_april2018_final.pdf
Tom Reilly
Joseph Plains
