Why are businesses having trouble finding enough employees? An article in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune presented some contributing factors, but left out what I believe is the main reason. The feds are providing unemployment benefits that pay as much or more than many people made at their jobs.
Stop paying them to stay home and they will be ready to go back to work. Better for everyone.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
