We the people sincerely hope the Idaho legislators who are supposed to represent us — but who often represent, instead, their own interests and ideologies — will reject Senate Bill 1110. If they pass it, we the people will have no way to bring an issue to the ballot when our representatives refuse to do so. Sometimes, in the course of human events, the people need to do what their government will not. Take away that right, and the only thing left is revolution.
Please encourage our legislators not to make ballot initiatives, which have not been abused by we the people, impossible to achieve. Encourage a no vote on Senate Bill 1110.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
