There is an enemy among us. Mostly unrecognized, it is a pervasive enemy — staring back at us in those black mirrors we call screens. Unrelenting, this enemy manipulates us into wasting away the hours, distracted and apathetic to the needs of our family, friends, and community. That enemy is us and our abusive relationship with technology.
At no time in our society’s history have we faced such an internal threat to what makes America great: shared values, norms, and a sense of common purpose. Those are just a few of the linchpins that bind us together as a community. Yet, without face-to-face communication, all of those things are without much meaning. If we refuse to look each other in the eye, reach out across the aisle and have meaningful discussions outside of the influence of a screen, we face a harrowing future of continued decay and distrust in each other and our institutions.
Yes, we were already getting there without the pandemic. Many of us were already fighting tech-obsession — the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. The science is real and not up for debate; we are stuck in a vicious cycle of Internet-induced dopamine fixes stemming from an ingrained need to be included and accepted in our “tribe” of family and friends. Then, before we know it, we find ourselves upgrading to the next best smartphone — exactly what the tech industry wants! The pandemic is a serious threat, don’t get me wrong. Take it seriously, but also pay heed to what our hyper-utilization of technology is doing to our communities, children and American culture.
The great iconoclast and author, Edward Abbey, stated, “Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell.” Is unlimited growth and technological progress what we really want? Are we shaping a better tomorrow for future generations? Technology is a tool, not a way of life.
With positive vaccine news emerging, an end to the pandemic is on the horizon. It will be up to us to regain what we have lost. Now, put down that phone.
Sterling Deck
Kooskia
