I won’t be writing any more letters lambasting the Democrats. You don’t need me to tell you these people are from hell, just read the newspaper. I’m concerned about myself. I fear the hate and anger I have for those commie traitors who are doing everything they can to destroy America may end up curdling my innards, until I end up like Shelly Dumas, unable to contribute anything whatsoever to the community, except for an unending fountain of bile & loathing.
Instead, I’ll offer questions and observations. Question: The school district wants a large levy. I want to know, how much money did the district donate to the teacher’s union, and of that, how much went to elect the dotard traitor, China Joe? I’m assuming it was a lot, and therefore I’m against the levy. Let me know if I’m wrong.
Here’s an observation. The Democrats want to legalize pot. I’m reminded of my favorite quote from Animal House, “Fat, stupid and lazy is no way to go through life, son”. That sums up the matter pretty well; however, in America we have the right to be all those things, if we so choose. I’ve lived all over the West. In California, Oregon and Washington, the people agreed they wanted the government to get out of their homes, their business and their pipes. They didn’t want their children’s careers to be limited over a petty possession charge. They demanded legal pot. They were promised legal pot, but what they got was corporate pot. It’s hardly the same thing. A chosen few get rich (not you, you still can’t grow any), the price is so high the cartels are still in business, and big government has another bloated bureaucracy, and more slush funds to give away to their friends and donors. Don’t let them do it.
Sorry, I tried, I can’t stifle it — Democrats suck.
Chris Pedersen
Grangeville
