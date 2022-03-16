On March 2, 2022, our household received in our mailbox (illegally, as it had no postage nor postmark) a folded, unsealed copied letter from Grangeville Highway District dated July 8, 2021.
The letter was signed by the three commissioners. It stated the dust abatement policy of GHD. The gist of the letter was that “in recent years, the demands and costs have increased to now place a significant burden on the highway district.” Road stabilization and dust abatement will now be at the discretion of the road foreman and the commissioners. Therefore, dust abatement applications will have to be requested and paid for by the residents.
Thought that is why we’re paying taxes(?).
On Poor Farm Road, one of the busiest nonpaved roads in the district, dust abatement was not applied until late July of 2020, without any preparatory surface work at all – just spray it on and depart, and then, only after much complaining and coercion by the homeowners. Last year, 2021, not at all. Can you imagine how dry it was last summer and what the ‘cloud’ was like?
Also in 2020, Poor Farm Road was graded once and then only after having been requested many times. In 2021 only twice, the first time not until midsummer, again after much demanding by the taxpayers at a GHD meeting and then late fall, again, not until requested.
There are more than 20 residences on the 2.3-mile stretch of unpaved gravel road between Mt. Idaho and Highway 13. Waiting until late summer to decide to grade and apply dust abatement to our road is not only too late, as the road surface is pounded to powder, and the washboarding and potholes are present to the point of being dangerously unsafe. The patrons (I prefer the term taxpayers), as GHD calls us, were not to be believed when we expressed our concerns. The commissioners had to ‘drive the road’ to accept the maintenance was substandard – really not be done at all.
Who is doing the quality assurance on the work being performed?
Lake Road, all 6.8 miles of it, with eight driveways and all of Luke’s Gulch Road with 3.9 miles and six driveways, most all of them with homes quite far from the road, were dust abated for the entire distance. Who lives on those roads to deserve what we on Poor Farm Road do not?
Therefore, as a taxpayer and resident of Idaho County, I propose that after paying many hundreds of dollars to the Grangeville Highway District for the past 16 years and the GHD return of the taxes we’ve paid in the past few years for substandard/no maintenance, to dissolve the road district and turn over responsibility for our roads to the county.
John Warford
Mt. Idaho
