Partisanship aside, Idaho finds herself entangled in a constitutional crisis. As Secretary of State McGrane reportedly said on House Bill 138, “there will be no legal mechanism for... candidates to file for president in Idaho” in 2024.
Idaho Legislature once again disturbs the Gem State’s presidential primary with ill effect. HB138 was signed into law by Governor Little without meaningful reconciliation. The net result? “Unaddressed details” fail to incorporate a legal mechanism to ensure Idaho’s electorate has a choice for any president in 2024.
Some claim parties can always nominate by caucus. Not exactly. If HB138 stands uncorrected, Idaho still lacks a legal mechanism to slate presidential candidates. Nor is it viable to wait to fix what was fiddle-fowled once the legislature returns in January 2024. Time and logistics preclude waiting.
Beyond calling Idaho’s Legislature back to Boise in special session at taxpayer expense again, few options fix the unforced legislative error. So much for alleged taxpayer savings.
While hesitant to suggest litigation as a solution, a reset may exist via our state courts. Expedite a constitutional challenge to HB138 before July 1st, only two weeks hence. Rely on the Constitution of the State of Idaho and deal with this in-state.
HB138 violates Idaho’s Declaration of Rights, Article I, Section 19... “No power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere with or prevent the free and lawful exercise of the right of suffrage.” Intentions of HB138 sponsors without standing, the net result prevents the lawful exercise of voting rights for president in Idaho.
Idaho’s courts are therefore a proper venue. Idaho Constitution, Article III, Section 25 mandates that, on or before the first day of July of each year, our district court judges submit reports to the Supreme Court on defects or omissions in Idaho’s laws. If ever a defective law or omission existed, that would be HB138. Necessarily upon HB138’s overturn, the March presidential primary laws would remain in force. But time is of the essence. This must be fixed.
former chairman, Constitution Party of Idaho
