Partisanship aside, Idaho finds herself entangled in a constitutional crisis. As Secretary of State McGrane reportedly said on House Bill 138, “there will be no legal mechanism for... candidates to file for president in Idaho” in 2024.

Idaho Legislature once again disturbs the Gem State’s presidential primary with ill effect. HB138 was signed into law by Governor Little without meaningful reconciliation. The net result? “Unaddressed details” fail to incorporate a legal mechanism to ensure Idaho’s electorate has a choice for any president in 2024.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.