Several weeks ago, I posted a flyer at the library, raising awareness about sexually explicit materials accessible to all ages within the library’s collection. Unfortunately, my flyer was taken down. A notice appeared in its place, stating all flyers must be approved by the front desk before posting on the community bulletin board.
Concerned about freedom of speech, I approached the librarian on duty with a duplicate flyer advertising the Library Board meeting on July 20. I was told that the flyer would be reviewed by the library director, and only after that, would I be informed of their decision. I emphasized the public library is government-funded and therefore bound to uphold constitutional rights.
Upon my return the next day, I was informed my flyer would not be posted, and I requested the return of my original flyer. Frustrated by what appeared to be a violation of my constitutional rights, I sought help at city hall, where I was informed city hall supported the librarian’s decision.
Undeterred, I approached the city attorney, Matt Jessup. Presumably after discussing the situation, he later informed me that city hall and the librarians had reconsidered their decision, stating that “the flyer would be posted according to current policy.” However, when questioned directly about current policy, Mr. Jessup admitted no official written policy governing the community bulletin board existed. Unfortunately, that exchange seemed to confirm my flyer was arbitrarily rejected.
It is disheartening that the issue escalated to what certainly appears to have been an arbitrary and subjective decision to refuse to post an information flyer regarding an upcoming library board meeting.
I have consistently sought to address concerns regarding inappropriate materials in the library directly and appropriately.
Although I have been accused of being a bully, I have sought to act within my rights and responsibilities as a parent and citizen.
The City of Grangeville would be well-advised to establish clear, uniform and impartial guidelines for the community bulletin board.
Good letter
