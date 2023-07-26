Several weeks ago, I posted a flyer at the library, raising awareness about sexually explicit materials accessible to all ages within the library’s collection. Unfortunately, my flyer was taken down. A notice appeared in its place, stating all flyers must be approved by the front desk before posting on the community bulletin board.

Concerned about freedom of speech, I approached the librarian on duty with a duplicate flyer advertising the Library Board meeting on July 20. I was told that the flyer would be reviewed by the library director, and only after that, would I be informed of their decision. I emphasized the public library is government-funded and therefore bound to uphold constitutional rights.

(1) comment

Chery
Chery

Good letter

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.