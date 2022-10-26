I will be voting for Michelle Evans for District Judge in November. I have been in the law business since 1972, with all but one of those years in Grangeville. I learned very early on from Paul Keeton, the very respected Lewiston attorney, for whom I worked, that what the other members of the local Bar Association think of other lawyers, and particularly judges, is critical to being successful and useful in this business. Although I don’t know her well, I know from those who do, that Michelle Evans has the respect of, and the bar has a high opinion of her.
On the other hand, I do know the very politically liberal John Bradbury from his earlier run as District Judge in Grangeville. Although he bought a house here, he rarely used it, and he never really lived here. A neighbor’s car used his carport. He lived in Lewiston. The judicial system is set up so that judges would be available during off hours, close to where they would be needed for things like search warrants. He manipulated the system. You all have seen the controversy that always swirled around him when he was on the Lewiston City Council. District judges shouldn’t create that kind of controversy.
