A writer accused Democratic party candidates of hiding their party’s “extremist platform.” The one-page platform can easily be found at idahodems.org/resources and is anything but extremist. It was overwhelmingly approved by delegates to the June 2022 Convention, serving as a guide, not authoritative dogma, for Democratic candidates.

The Idaho Republican party, on the other hand, requires its candidates to sign a Candidate Disclosure Statement supporting their party’s platform “as the standard by which my performance as a candidate and as an officeholder should be evaluated.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments