A writer accused Democratic party candidates of hiding their party’s “extremist platform.” The one-page platform can easily be found at idahodems.org/resources and is anything but extremist. It was overwhelmingly approved by delegates to the June 2022 Convention, serving as a guide, not authoritative dogma, for Democratic candidates.
The Idaho Republican party, on the other hand, requires its candidates to sign a Candidate Disclosure Statement supporting their party’s platform “as the standard by which my performance as a candidate and as an officeholder should be evaluated.”
At a recent candidate forum, Democratic candidates stated emphatically that they have not signed any such statement because their allegiance is not to their party but to the citizens they represent and to the Idaho and U.S. constitutions. They promise to carry out their duties unencumbered by a pledge of support to any party platform.
In fact, it is the 18-page Republican platform that is extreme, calling for privatization of social security, elimination of Medicaid/Medicare, return to the gold standard, abolishment of inheritance and income taxes, the legislature to appoint (instead of election by the people) our U.S. senators by repealing the 17th amendment, elimination of separation of church and state in public education, nullification of same-sex marriage, and criminalization of abortion, with no exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother.
When you vote, remember, all Republican candidates have emphatically endorsed all of their party’s platform, and are expected to support it wholeheartedly when performing their public duties.
First of all, it isn't the Democratic party, it's the Democrat party. Secondly, you may as well state the beliefs of the D party in one sentence. Be believe in everything oppose of the Word of God.
