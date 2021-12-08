“A Blast from the Past!” Recalling that well-known section in Lewiston’s Tribune, which cited interesting topics from 20 or more years ago, let’s turn back to my article in the Cottonwood Chronicle under the title ‘Let Freedom Ring’. Dated 9/1/1983, with a direct quote from Alexander Solzhenitsyn, a world famous “Russian novelist, historian, and political prisoner” who came to the U.S. and was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal in June, that year. Bluntly, Solzhenitsyn stated, “The time when the U.S. could save itself by its own exertion may already have passed. To save itself would require changed attitudes, when in fact these attitudes are still going the wrong way. Instead of girding itself for a struggle, the West still hopes to be saved through a kind of miracle.”
At that point, a quotation from that 1983 ‘Let Freedom Ring’ article, added this comment on Solzhenitsyn’s remark, “They have ears but hear not, and eyes but see not.” Very appropriate it is claimed here, as following directly below is a small list of goals of the Communist Party, given us by Cleon Skousen in his 1961 book, ‘The Naked Communist’. Anyone seeing these few goals would have to admit they have been accomplished by events which have happened and are happening in our country today. We quote: “1) Get control of the schools. 2) Infiltrate the press. 3) Eliminate laws governing obscenity. 4) Eliminate prayer in schools. 5) Infiltrate churches, replace revealed religion with social religion. 6) Discredit the family. 7) Encourage divorce and promiscuity. 8) Discredit American culture. 9) Discredit the American Constitution. 10) Discredit the Founding Fathers.”
And we might add here, a quote from Soviet head man Nikita Khrushchev who brazenly claimed in 1959, “We cannot expect Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can give their leaders small doses of socialism until they awake to find they have communism.” Interesting: “Ears but hear not, and eyes but see not!”
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
