Selfish haters who never see anyone else’s POV. They reside on Facebook, which are sad echo chambers that allow everyone there to agree on what slobs and jerks the rest of us are.

Julia York is a perfect example. She posts inconsistent, emotional, irrational claims. She is highly in favor of the York Petition to Vacate a right of way in Elk City, revoking the land donated by her parents to Elk City. Yet, at the same time, brags about the “York family tradition of donating land to the community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.