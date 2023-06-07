Selfish haters who never see anyone else’s POV. They reside on Facebook, which are sad echo chambers that allow everyone there to agree on what slobs and jerks the rest of us are.
Julia York is a perfect example. She posts inconsistent, emotional, irrational claims. She is highly in favor of the York Petition to Vacate a right of way in Elk City, revoking the land donated by her parents to Elk City. Yet, at the same time, brags about the “York family tradition of donating land to the community.”
In other words, by the York’s petitioning to vacate the right of way – Julia York is advocating taking property away from the community. Her parents envisioned a safe bypass road for Elk City traffic. The easement cannot be fully vacated because of waterlines. I guess this is some of the “false and misleading information” that York accuses me of spreading.
Ms. York declares she never complains about how others use their land, while in the same breath pointing out “…the dump and eyesore that the current owners have made of the property that Julia’s family owned.” Hey, Julia – this right of way is not your property, ok? So quit complaining about it as if it was.
I am willing to sit down and discuss the truth with anyone. These people have no interest in the truth or in a peaceful resolution. They are no better than the lying rats in Washington D.C. and the media that are ruining America.
