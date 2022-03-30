Idaho County residents recently received mailings directing attention to state senator Carl Crabtree. Be aware, not all advertising is trustworthy.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s information exposed the senator’s habit of making politically conservative statements, but voting the opposite. His claims of supporting parents’ rights in education, fighting critical race theory and social justice, and saying he’s a fiscal conservative do not match his voting record. Multiple times he has voted no to parental rights and enhanced learning experiences for students. The senator has repeatedly voted to fund schools providing instruction and activities to further critical race theory and social justice, facets of Marxism. Crabtree’s yes votes require excessive government spending, making him quite liberal fiscally. All this information can be found on Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index and Spending Index and the Idaho legislative session record. I urge you to do your due diligence and research exactly what Senator Carl Crabtree is doing for you at the Idaho Legislature.
Idaho Education Association also sent advertising for Carl. First claim: was (he) keeps divisive politics and out-of-state interest groups out of your public schools. Truth: He is supported by businesses of the IACI who promote CRT and social justice/world government that lobby legislators to support educational institutions promoting the same. Second claim: He fought for educators to be included in the state employee insurance program. The bill’s passage created a monopoly for Blue Cross (which finances re-election campaigns). Third claim: (he) will never stop fighting to protect the role of parents in their children’s education. Truth: Crabtree killed many parental rights bills in committee these past two years. Four parental rights bills did pass the Senate this year. Crabtree voted no in committee, and then, on the Senate floor, changed his vote to yes. I believe this was to make it appear he agreed with the majority of the Senate members and supported parents’ rights. All this information can be found on the Idaho government’s legislative session site.
It is time we elect men and women who will vote according to their promises. Actions do speak louder than words. The truth shall set us free!
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.