It has been said that in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Once a mainstay in U.S. primary school education, McGuffey’s Reader had printed in its forward the following declaration: “The Christian religion is the religion of our country. From it are derived our prevalent notions of the character of God, the great moral governor of the universe. On its doctrines are founded the peculiarities of our free institutions. The Ten Commandments and the teachings of Jesus are not only basic but plenary.” Since McGuffey’s replacement throughout the 20th century with progressive relativist and revisionist textbooks, the assertion that our Founders created a purely secular system of government without any Judeo-Christian influences or underpinnings has been the standard claim. Historical facts don’t support this, however. After examination of nearly 15,000 writings attributed to the Founding Fathers, scholars concluded the Holy Bible was found to have contributed, directly or indirectly, to nearly all of them. Following are but a few examples.
“It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor.” – President George Washington, the father of our country.
