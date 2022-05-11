Great to see so much interest in our political system. Sad to see so much disinformation, distortion and outright lies about our leaders. If one were to believe the distortions, then we live in a nasty hell hole where we enthusiastically promote hedonism, abortion, porno in schools, CRT, corruption, gender identity and gun confiscation. Of course, none of this is true… and Idaho is not a hell hole.
Idaho is, in fact, one of only five states to defund CRT. Period. We have powerful protections for gun ownership. Period. We’ve outlawed abortion if Roe is overturned. Period. We passed laws making it illegal for men to compete in women’s sports. Period. We have a budget surplus. Period. We are the least regulated state in the Union. Period.
Please, do your research on the candidates. Question the distortions. Get facts. Find out who the NRA endorses. Find out who Idaho Chooses Life endorses. Find out who the Fraternal Order of Police endorses. You’ll find conservative names like Little, Bedke and Critchfield. They have my vote.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
