After posting the failure of the levy, many of you immediately took to social media ranting and raving about some of the brochures that were sent out to patrons concerning the levy. You all cried “foul”, that was illegal, mail fraud, cowardly, someone should contact the attorney general, criminal charges should be filed. Three local post offices all gave me the same answer. As long as the brochures had the current postage, they did not require a return address. They were all sent out legally.
Then complaints because the anti-levy brochures and ads placed in newspapers were submitted by “Concerned Property Owners” or “Concerned Citizens.” According to Kaleigh Poxleitner’s Facebook post, we should have been honest and signed these “paid for by cheap hypocrites” unlike the pro-levy ads paid for by “Business and Community Supporters” or “Strong Communities.” Talk about being a hypocrite! Where was the outrage when Ms. Reynolds walked her two government classes to the courthouse so eligible students could cast their “unbiased” ballots; or when the district office sent emails to parents in the district reminding them to vote and gave polling locations. The polling location given for the Clearwater area was incorrect. An honest mistake, perhaps.
At the March 10 school budget meeting, everyone praised Edwards for not wanting to extend any of the existing principals’ contracts. One made it sound like she was concerned for the financial trouble the district is in. However, nothing is further from the truth. Edwards is planning to bring back her old union cronies who have left the district and install them as MVSD principals. If you think the district is in financial trouble now, wait till she gets those union reps back.
Nicole Rotella posted on Facebook, “The problem is the damn people that are voting.” You’re correct Nicole, 1,753 damn people, concerned citizens exercised their 15th Amendment right and voted no.
Regarding Steven Munson’s letter last week, you do owe the patrons of MVSD and the community an apology. No one ever said anything about closing or defunding schools except you and Edwards.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
