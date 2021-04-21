OK, sadly I only get 330 words to tell you about the meeting for the MVSD levy, presented by Superintendent Todd Fiske. Well, then I’ll be succinct — Blah, blah, blah, yada, yada. OK, after 30 minutes of this I had to interrupt and ask, What does the levy pay for? Oh, blah, blah, blah, yada, yada.... So, I asked again, what does the levy pay for? Huh?
Board member Casey Smith was there, and he finally said, oh well, the union wants family medical benefits; that’s one million off the top. Oh no, says Mr. Fiske, that’s under negotiation.
So I ask again, what does the levy pay for? And I add, why doesn’t the district budget with the guaranteed money they get from the state, then ask for more money and tell us what it is for?
Need I repeat or do you all know the answer....(see above). I can say right now I have no problem kicking in $500 for MVSD but only if they tell me what the levy pays for.
No, Fiske will not do that. He wants a big pot of money, then they divide it up like one of board member Casey Smith’s prime beef cows. Well, that’s how the majority of the school board and the good Mr. Fiske treat Mr. Smith anyway, though he is the lone voice of reason there. He’s getting used to it. Let’s pray he doesn’t give up.
Don’t fall for the fake news “bad guy” narrative, “If you don’t vote for the levy you don’t care about (schools, teachers, kids etc.).” This is fake news and a personal attack. It does not explain what the money is for.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
