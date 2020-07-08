There continues to be cases pending under the abuse and overreach of unrighteous power exercised by Giddings - who thank the Lord has now been voted out by a landslide. Yet “Special Prosecutor” Scott Olds apparently has not gotten the message and is still doing this lame duck Giddings bidding in a case wrongly started by Giddings’ deputies. I am the victim of a fake trespass case perpetrated by Giddings in his desire to dominate any citizen that is against him. Giddings abused his power and authority over many righteous law-abiding citizens and Olds is still allowing this to go on.
You could be next. Adam Green knows the complainer, so D.A. McGregor punts the case to a "Special" prosecutor and thereafter says he has no authority or duty on the case and cannot monitor or control what Olds does. How can that be? Did we not elect a D.A. to be in charge? What kind of loophole is this and who is paying the bills? (Hint = we are.)
Scott Olds has no case against me because I never trespassed. He will not settle my case. The case is an infraction with a $400 fine and Scott Olds has lined up multiple witnesses that will take all day if not days in court trial, throwing away your taxpayer dollars for an infraction that never happened.
The one complainant calling in over and over with a personal vendetta against me for fake trespass who bragged she could get public officials to do “…whatever she wanted." Guess that turned out to be true. Is this what we want here in Idaho County, mob rule? Anyone with "connections" calling in fake charges against you? Forcing you to fight for your life, the burden of trial and facing jail time and draining your pocketbook as well your fellow taxpayers?
The courts are all rigged with fake judges. I sued Giddings and Olds for violations of my civil rights and the federal district judge dismissed the case because he claims they have immunity from being sued! Right and wrong and dues process? Doesn’t matter. They get a lawyer paid by us to get them off with a fake and lawless loophole ruling. I know many others have bad experiences with Giddings – they have told me. I urge any or all of you to call MacGregor and Olds and tell them to drop this wasteful and wrongful persecution.
Melina Palken
Elk City
