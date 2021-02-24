Mr. Maxner: Your Covid vaccine concerns [letter, last week’s issue] are understandable, considering the fat syringe and hefty needle it would take to contain all those morgellons, gels, dots, dust, chips and synthetics. Nano nano, nano.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
(0) comments
