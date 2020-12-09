Since nothing enters the public treasury for the benefit of one citizen without taking from another citizen, I am unable to reconcile how elected officials can financially injure some in order to financially ‘help’ others even if it’s “well-intended.”
I believe that while I should support the proper role of elected officials to protect individual property, government officials should not engage in supporting the people. Why? It’s unsustainable. The moment elected officials begin temporally supporting people, favoritism enters the system. It then sprouts, becoming a program, then an agency or a department. What follows is that more people want “support” and other agencies or departments are created. In time, elected officials, instead of protecting property of individuals, are now, using law to use individual property through taxes to fund multiple agencies/departments. What neither seems to realize is that the growth and quantity of such programs cause citizens, in time, with the strokes of the pen of law, to become tributary servants of the state.
Preposterous!? Before deciding, learn what percent of the state’s budget is expended to support ‘short term’ programs, and are these programs growing or disappearing? But, you may say, “We elected them and I like the programs!” I say, “Then we elected tributary servitude. For slavery entered in by one’s own decision or slavery from external forces is still slavery.”
Rather than seeking blue collar or white collar handouts, I think it’s better to be self-reliant. Self-reliance minimizes tributary servitude (financial, mental or emotional) to us and others.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
