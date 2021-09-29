If you are one of the many local residents who is being forced to decide between taking a vaccine your don’t believe in or risk losing your job, I feel for you. It’s a ridiculous scenario and hopefully the unconstitutional mandate will be overturned in the courts, and although I’m not holding my breath, perhaps our state will offer some reprieve prior to the deadline. In the meantime, however, I would encourage you not to quit your job. Let them know that you will not be taking the vaccine because it violates your deeply held religious beliefs; there are even formal documents you can use to state your position, and then make them officially terminate you if they persist. Do not fail to show up for work once the deadline has passed. Show up like normal and force them to terminate you. If you quit and we are successful fighting this in court you will have little recourse, but if your employer terminated you in violation of your religious liberties they may be liable. To the employers affected by this, you’re in a tough spot, but it’s like I tell my kids, knowing the right answer is usually easy, it’s finding the courage to do it that is difficult. Be courageous, be bold, support your neighbor and fight for liberty. If you believe in the mandate, move to California. I hear their population is shrinking.
Jason Hollibaugh
Grangeville
