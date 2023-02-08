A recent quote from a friend: Idahoans are some of the finest people in the world (particularly North Idahoans). They’ll help you in any way they possibly can and give you the shirt off their back if they think you need it.... Unless someone tells them they have to!
Lucky Brandt
