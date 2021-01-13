Buying used wood stoves. I’ll give you $10. They will do you no good once Comrade Chairman Kamala institutes her green new deal, as you will no longer be allowed to burn wood. This policy will make you more dependent on Big Brother (Thanks, Democrats). These restrictions do not apply to Mexico, or China, so I plan to haul them to Mexico to make a few bucks once I have a truckload. That is, if gas hasn’t gone up to $5 a gallon, like it did the last time Biden was in office.
Good plan, or what?
Chris Pedersen
Grangeville
