I find it very irresponsible for the Mountain View school district to be running the levy vote in March, which is resulting in costing tax payers $11,000 for this election. No, the $11,000 doesn’t come out of the school coffers but it is still taxpayers’ money. Rather than waiting a few more weeks to run the levy in May, during the regularly scheduled primary election, the district has chosen to do it in March.

No other school district in our county other than Mountain View is doing this. Kamiah, Riggins, Cottonwood and even Nezperce are all running their levies at the normal, regular election time in May. Only our district has chosen to waste this large sum of money needlessly to have the vote in March.

I can’t support this absolute needless waste of money and will therefore be voting no on this levy. I’m certainly not willing to write out a check to those who are so irresponsible with our taxpayer dollars to run the levy in March instead of May.

Cathy Ward

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments