Most of the people I know, myself included, have always believed that the main job of the Idaho Fish and Game was to manage fish and wildlife.

Apparently, they now think they are land managers. However, it goes back to what I have said all along which is that proper grazing diminishes fuels and lessens fire danger.

The cost of the Craig Mountain fires, the unhealthy air that these fires produce, the loss of wildlife, not to mention the stress, fear and cost of evacuations are examples of what happens when land is not managed properly.

Idaho hunters and fishermen expect their wildlife resources to be managed properly by the agency designated to do that job. It is time to speak up. Call your legislators, your county commissioners and the governor.

P.J. Walker

Lewiston

