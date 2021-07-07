“It’s time to call a ‘cease fire,’ “ Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske said at the June 21 budget hearing and board meeting....”It’s a circus.”
Hey, Todd, before anyone considers this — you are the ringmaster — you owe Casey Smith and the patrons an apology. And most importantly, you have to be a leader who considers all the patrons — not only you and your staff and their financial interests. Only then can there be a cease fire.
Overall these events inspired great letters, and the public should be proud they stood up for what’s right. One stood out — asking for an audit. So I looked at what was online — go here: https://sd244.org/
Click on “District Expenditures,” browse and be ready to cuss! There is no budget; no summary by category — just a copy of the monthly check ledger. And the latest is March 2021. Hey, Todd, it’s July now.
Here’s just one sample from March — $3,220 for “sno-day” at Snowhaven. Hey, Todd, how about some useful info on our finances? Just sayin’...
Another letter stood out — in the opposite direction, from a major league whiner and poor sport — you will all know the one I mean, but then again, it is written by a person who lives in Bellevue, Wash., LOL.
And another cheap shot at Casey Smith: “...all the Board Members except Smith signed a Code of Ethics...” You should know that every year when that politically correct manifesto is rolled out at a Board meeting, someone at the GFP decides it’s newsworthy. Well, it’s not. It’s produced by a partisan lobbying group — the Idaho State School Board Association. I think Todd gets all his talking points there.
Well, in context, Fiske did say, “The paper loves us.” Well, then, GFP folks — it’s time to show some love for we the people. Yes, I’m looking at you, Lori Palmer. Try straight reporting — we don’t want the Wash. compost here in Idaho County.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
