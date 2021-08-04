The Internet is buzzing with news that never makes the current “PC” (Politically Correct) news. These very biased sources include TV’s CNN, the traditional ABC, CBS, NBC, and others fall into the “PC” crowd! Suggested here is that the “AP” (Associated Press) is the most serious offender of our traditional way of life of all other sources, which lean hard to the left! I challenge readers to read only a few paragraphs, and you find a hate filled comment about our past president! He is held responsible for all problems, for the invasion of the capitol Jan. 6, global warming, even the violent burning and looting of cities still going on!
Any follower of Internet sources knows that there is another side of the story stressed daily by the “PC” group above. Solid facts about the 174,000 ballots in Arizona that came from irregular sources. Or the near 167,000 ballots that were counted in Wisconsin exceeding voter records. The list goes on and on! What about the recent demands that masks be mandated again, and that everyone should be vaccinated, regardless of personal concerns!
Let’s close with a question! Is the American character strong enough to stop the current rush to destruction history tells us is our future? A study of the techniques of Karl Marx tells students of history that we are following the Pied Piper of Marxist destruction “to the letter!”
Note that communism is just a bit over 100 years old, Russia fell in 1917! Their tactics stressing atheism, hate, conflict and deceit, the lures of socialist free “this and that” have been used to take over large parts of our known world. Venezuela is the latest to fall for the planned strategy, falling from one of the richest nations in South America to starvation status today, under a couple of avowed socialists, Chavez and Maduro, in power since 2000.
Also note that the people of Cuba are rebelling today against their Marxist government, established after 1960 under Castro. So, we ask again, will America survive this strategy?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
